9 天前
Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月4日 / 早上6点57分 / 9 天前

Paysafe recommends takeover offer from Blackstone/CVC consortium

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group said its board had unanimously recommended a takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners valuing the payments processing company at 2.96 billion pounds ($3.89 billion).

Paysafe's board considers the terms of the acquisition to be "fair and reasonable." Each Paysafe shareholder will receive 590 pence per share in cash.

The deal is expected to complete in the fourth quarter of 2017, the parties said in a statement on Friday.

The consortium had made a takeover proposal for the payments company in July. ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

