FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
CORRECTED-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月8日 / 早上6点21分 / 6 天前

CORRECTED-Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in H1 adjusted core earnings

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Changes currency in second and third paragraphs to dollars from pounds)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Payments processing company Paysafe Group said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company's prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

The company, which offers pre-paid cashcards and online wallets that are popular among online gambling customers, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $169.2 million for the period ended June 30.

Revenue also rose to $538.7 million for the period, compared with $486.7 million last year.

Paysafe has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners, the latest in a string of deals in the sector. ($1 = 0.7672 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below