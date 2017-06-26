FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Colorado sue PDC Energy over alleged Clean Air Act violations
2017年6月26日

U.S., Colorado sue PDC Energy over alleged Clean Air Act violations

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - The Trump administration and the state of Colorado on Monday filed a civil complaint in federal court against PDC Energy Inc alleging violations of the Clean Air Act.

In the complaint, the U.S. Justice Department, Environmental Protection Agency and the state alleged there had been unlawful emissions of volatile organic compounds from storage tanks that are or had been part of a PDC oil and natural gas production system in the state.

The Justice Department said the complaint sought injunctive relief and the assessment of civil penalties. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

