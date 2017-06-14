FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Mexico's Pemex says can restart Salina Cruz refinery operations
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 凌晨1点17分 / 2 个月前

Mexico's Pemex says can restart Salina Cruz refinery operations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

MEXICO CITY, June 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's state-owned oil firm Pemex said on Tuesday on Twitter that conditions are present to safely restart operations at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern state of Oaxaca.

Pemex had said earlier in the day that heavy rains, due to Tropical Storm Calvin, had prompted it to suspend operations and evacuate personnel at the refinery, which has a capacity of 330,000 barrels per day. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below