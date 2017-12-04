FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Pendragon to sell U.S. Motor Group business​
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 早上7点20分 / 1 天前

UK's Pendragon to sell U.S. Motor Group business​

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - British car dealership Pendragon is to sell its U.S Motor Group business after concluding a strategic review, it said on Monday.

The firm, which warned on profit in October, said early indications from its adviser were that the group could anticipate proceeds in excess of 100 million pounds ($134.3 million) before tax for the business.

“Given the strong performance of this division, we have concluded it is economically right to sell the business at this time to realise its value,” said Pendragon. ($1 = 0.7447 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below