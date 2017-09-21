FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former U.S. Attorney Bharara joins CNN as senior legal analyst
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 下午5点55分 / 1 个月前

Former U.S. Attorney Bharara joins CNN as senior legal analyst

Sheila Dang

2 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara is joining CNN as a senior legal analyst, a CNN spokesman said on Thursday.

Bharara was fired as U.S. Attorney in March by President Donald Trump, after refusing to resign his post when asked to do so by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Bharara joins CNN, a unit of Time Warner Inc, at a time when the cable network faces numerous accusations of being “fake news” from President Trump on Twitter.

CNN declined to give further details on Bharara joining the network.

The former U.S. Attorney also launched a weekly podcast called “Stay Tuned with Preet” on WNYC, which aired the first episode on Wednesday. Bharara detailed the story of his firing for the first time, including how President Trump initially asked him to remain in his post after the election, and also spoke with former CIA Director Leon Panetta in the episode.

Bharara may also address the circumstances of his firing in a book he is expected to publish in January 2019 with publisher Alfred A. Knopf.

Shortly after his firing in March, Bharara joined New York University Law School as a distinguished scholar in residence. He said in a statement he will use the opportunity to address issues such as honest government, corporate accountability and criminal and social justice.

Time Warner Inc is under review to be acquired by AT&T Inc in a $85.4 billion deal. (Reporting by Sheila Dang; editing by Anna Driver and Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below