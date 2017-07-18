FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 天前
Sheeran exits Twitter stage after mixed 'Game of Thrones' cameo reviews
图片Reuters TV
公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月18日 / 下午1点36分 / 18 天前

Sheeran exits Twitter stage after mixed 'Game of Thrones' cameo reviews

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ed Sheeran's Twitter page has vanished, prompting speculation that the music star has quit the social media platform after voicing discomfort with abuse directed at him on it.

The British singer, whose "Divide" album topped the charts in the United States earlier in July, has been vocal about his dislike for Twitter, telling Britain's Sun newspaper that it was "nothing but people saying mean things".

Sheeran's apparent disappearance from Twitter on Monday came a day after a cameo appearance in the new series of sex-and-swords TV blockbuster "Game of Thrones", for which he was also the focus of critical comment on the social media platform.

Playing a singing soldier in a single scene, Sheeran's unnamed character encounters Arya Stark, one of the central characters, played by Maisie Williams. (Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; editing by Alexander Smith)

