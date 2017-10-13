FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goldman exploring options for stake in Weinstein Co
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月13日 / 下午2点15分 / 8 天前

Goldman exploring options for stake in Weinstein Co

Aparajita Saxena

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc said on Friday it was exploring options for the stake it holds in the Weinstein Co following allegations of sexual harassment against co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein.

“There is no place for the inexcusable behaviour that had been reported, and we strongly condemn it,” Andrew Williams, a spokesman for Goldman, said in an email.

He said Goldman held a stake worth less than $1 million in The Weinstein Co.

Harvey Weinstein, who has produced or distributed Oscar-winning movies including “Shakespeare in Love” and “Chicago”, was ousted from the Weinstein Co on Sunday.

The Weinstein Company did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

