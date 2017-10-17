FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lexus says it is evaluating partnership with Weinstein Co
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日

Lexus says it is evaluating partnership with Weinstein Co

Sheila Dang

1 分钟阅读

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp’s Lexus unit said on Tuesday it is evaluating its partnership with film and TV production firm The Weinstein Company after allegations that co-founder Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women.

Lexus, Toyota’s luxury brand, is a sponsor of reality TV show “Project Runway,” which has been produced by Weinstein Co.

“Lexus does not condone any acts of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. In light of recent allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, we are currently evaluating our partnership with The Weinstein Company, but have nothing to announce at this time,” Lexus said in a statement.

Harvey Weinstein was fired as chief executive by Weinstein Co last week. He has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

A representative for Weinstein Co did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sheila Dang in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

