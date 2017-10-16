FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Weinstein Co enters talks over potential sale
2017年10月16日

1 分钟阅读

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Weinstein Company has entered talks for a sale of the bulk of its assets with private equity firm Colony Capital, the two companies said in a statement on Monday. reut.rs/2ykT2if

The Weinstein Company’s co-chairman, Bob Weinstein, over the weekend denied the company was seeking to sell or shut down the company after his partner Harvey Weinstein was fired following reports of sexual harassment allegations.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

