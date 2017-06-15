Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos asks Twitter followers how to donate his money

June 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.

"I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now - short term - at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact," Bezos, one of the world's richest people with a net worth of more than $76 billion, said in a Twitter post. "If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea (and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too.)"

The request appeared to signal a shift in how Bezos approaches philanthropy. He has largely put his Amazon fortune toward space exploration through his company Blue Origin. He has also supported the Bezos Family Foundation run by his parents.