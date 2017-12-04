FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Netflix to start House of Cards production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey
频道
专题
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
半岛局势
中国外长王毅称半岛局势再度趋于紧张 中方对此感到遗憾
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
中国财经
财新11月中国服务业PMI和综合PMI升至51.9和51.6 均为三个月高点
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
深度分析
焦点：OPEC的11月产出降至5月以来最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 晚上6点40分 / 更新于 17 小时前

UPDATE 1-Netflix to start House of Cards production in 2018 without Kevin Spacey

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from UBS conference and background)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc said on Monday the final season of “House of Cards” will start production in 2018 and will not star Kevin Spacey, who is facing a number of allegations of sexual misconduct.

“We have made an arrangement to produce six seasons of ‘House of Cards’. It will be an eight-episode season. It will start production in early 2018 and it will not involve Kevin Spacey,” Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said at a UBS media conference.

Sarandos said the final season would star Robin Wright in the lead. She has co-starred with Spacey in the last five seasons of the hit political drama.

The streaming company suspended production of the upcoming sixth and final season of the show, in which Spacey plays U.S. president Frank Underwood.

Spacey apologized to actor Anthony Rapp, who had accused him of trying to seduce him in 1986 when Rapp was 14. CNN also reported that eight current and former “House of Cards” employees, who were not identified, alleged sexual misconduct against Spacey.

Spacey is one of several big names in the entertainment business to be accused of sexual misconduct by people coming forward in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley and Anil D‘Silva)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below