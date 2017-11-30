FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Matt Lauer says he's "soul searching" after NBC News fires him from 'Today' show
Matt Lauer says he's "soul searching" after NBC News fires him from 'Today' show

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Matt Lauer apologized and said he was “soul searching” in a statement read out on NBC’s ‘Today’ show a day after he was fired from his role as co-host of the popular morning show for what the network said was inappropriate sexual behavior.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in the statement released to the network. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry.”

Reporting by Gina Cherelus; Editing by Alden Bentley

