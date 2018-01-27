FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#达沃斯论坛
#半岛局势
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 27, 2018 / 7:32 PM / 2 days ago

Wynn to resign from RNC finance chair post - Politico

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn is resigning from his position as Republican National Committee finance chair amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Politico reported on Saturday, citing three Republicans familiar with the decision.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Wynn has routinely subjected women who work for him to unwanted sexual advances in a pattern of misconduct detailed by dozens of past and present employees.

The billionaire denied the accusations as “preposterous.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Politico report. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Dustin Volz; Editing by Bill Trott)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below