Former WTO, Goldman chief Peter Sutherland dies at 71
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
澳元和新西兰元未来一年料几无变动 但难掩前景不确定性
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
南京微调楼市调控政策 高层次人才购房不受户籍限制
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
2018年铁矿石均价料下滑20% 因中国钢铁行业收缩抑制需求
January 7, 2018 / 3:00 PM / a day ago

Former WTO, Goldman chief Peter Sutherland dies at 71

1 分钟阅读

DUBLIN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Former World Trade Organisation director general and Goldman Sachs international chairman Peter Sutherland died on Sunday at the age of 71, Ireland’s foreign minister said.

Sutherland, who also served as Ireland’s European Union commissioner and as attorney general during the 1980s, had been ill for some time, Irish national broadcaster RTE said, citing a statement from his family.

“Very sad at passing of Peter Sutherland. I knew him as a compassionate, driven, global thinker, always willing to challenge views,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Twitter. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

