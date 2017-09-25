FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Pepper Group says KKR ups takeover offer
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 凌晨12点15分 / 24 天前

Australia's Pepper Group says KKR ups takeover offer

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australian non-bank lender Pepper Group said on Monday U.S. private equity giant KKR had offered to pay a special dividend of 10 cents on top of its previous A$3.60 per share takeover offer.

Pepper recommends its shareholders to vote in favor of the amended offer from Red Hot Australia Bidco Pty Ltd, owned by KKR Credit Advisors (US) LLC, in the absence of a superior proposal.

KKR Credit indicated that the amended proposal is the company’s final offer, Pepper said in a statement. (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below