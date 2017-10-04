FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PepsiCo reports 7.6 pct rise in quarterly profit
2017年10月4日 / 上午10点08分 / 14 天前

PepsiCo reports 7.6 pct rise in quarterly profit

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its snacks sold under the Frito-Lay brand in North America as well as lower costs.

Revenue from Frito-Lay business rose 3.2 percent. Total selling and general costs fell 0.7 percent to $5.87 billion.

However, sales in its North America beverage unit, the company’s largest, fell 3.4 percent to $5.33 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 9, the maker of Gatorade and Diet Pepsi said on Wednesday.

While volume sales were down 6 percent, net pricing was up 1 percent.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $2.14 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the quarter, from $1.99 billion, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 1.3 percent to $16.24 billion.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

