July 31 (Reuters) - New York-based investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners LP said on Monday former Goldman Sachs executive Richard Sherlund had joined the firm as a partner in its advisory business.

Sherlund comes with 25 years of experience at Goldman, where he was a partner and a software industry analyst.

He most recently served as chairman of software investment banking at Barclays. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)