FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
PerkinElmer profit meets Street view, raises 2017 forecast
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点26分 / 2 天前

PerkinElmer profit meets Street view, raises 2017 forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported second quarter profit that matched expectations and boosted its full-year earnings forecast range with a new midpoint slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates.

The company, which also sells neonatal and environmental testing products, now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $2.84 to $2.92 per share, up from its prior view of $2.80 to $2.90.

Analysts' on average are forecasting an adjusted profit of $2.86 per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PerkinElmer posted a net profit from continuing operations of $62.7 million, or 57 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a profit of $57.7 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding special items, such as a large gain from the sale of a medical imaging business, PerkinElmer had adjusted earnings of 67 cents a share, exactly hitting analysts' average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below