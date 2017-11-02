FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PerkinElmer third quarter profit edges past Street forecast
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点31分 / 更新于 14 小时前

PerkinElmer third quarter profit edges past Street forecast

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Laboratory equipment maker PerkinElmer Inc on Thursday reported slightly better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue and narrowed its full-year earnings forecast range while keeping the midpoint the same.

The company, which also sells neonatal and environmental testing equipment, posted a net profit from continuing operations of $96.5 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with a profit of $53.9 million, or 49 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, PerkinElmer said it had adjusted earnings of 73 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 72 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters data.

PerkinElmer now expects adjusted 2017 earnings of $2.87 to $2.89 per share versus its prior view of $2.84 to $2.92. Analysts on average are forecasting $2.89 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent to $554.3 million, about $2 million more than the consensus Wall Street estimate. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below