FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Perrigo hires Gerresheimer ex-boss Rohrhoff as new CEO
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
财经视点
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 7:01 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Perrigo hires Gerresheimer ex-boss Rohrhoff as new CEO

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details from statement, background)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Generic drugmaker Perrigo Company Plc appointed Uwe Rohrhoff, former CEO of Gerresheimer AG , as its new chief executive, the company said on Monday.

Rohrhoff succeeds John Hendrickson, who will resign as CEO and board member on Jan. 15, Perrigo said.

Rohrhoff was the CEO of Gerresheimer for seven years when he left the German pharmaceuticals company in August 2017.

Perrigo said in June Hendrickson planned to retire after a little more than a year into the job. Hendrickson joined the company in 1989 and became CEO in April 2016.

In February 2017, Perrigo’s then chief financial officer Judy Brown stepped down and joined Amgen Inc. Ronald Winowiecki was appointed acting CFO.

Perrigo had suspended its search for a CFO during its search for Hendrickson’s successor as CEO, the company said in a regulatory filing in July. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below