Feb 7 (Reuters) - George Feldenkreis, the ousted chairman of Perry Ellis International Inc, on Wednesday announced an offer to buy the clothing company for $430 million.

Feldenkreis offered $27.50 per Perry Ellis share to take the company private, according to a regulatory filing.

The offer price represents an 18.6 percent premium to the stock’s Tuesday closing price. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)