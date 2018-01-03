FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pershing Square, Valeant asked to appear for hearing on insider trading suit
January 3, 2018 / 4:22 AM / a day ago

Pershing Square, Valeant asked to appear for hearing on insider trading suit

Jan 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Tuesday asked Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and activist investor Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square to appear for a hearing to discuss the proposed settlement in an insider trading lawsuit.

The hearing, set for Jan. 16, comes after Pershing Square and Valeant last week decided to pay $290 million to settle the lawsuit that accused them of insider trading before bidding for Allergan Plc in 2014.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors who sold Allergan shares in the two months before Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant made an unsolicited $51 billion bid for Allergan.

The court has “substantial questions regarding whether the settlement amount is reasonable and fair”, according to documents filed in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California.

Valeant and Pershing Square could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

