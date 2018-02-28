FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#世界移动通信大会
#半岛局势
#比特币
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 28, 2018 / 7:59 PM / 更新于 an hour ago

Ex-Odebrecht head in Peru says he donated to president's campaign -lawyer

1 分钟阅读

LIMA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The former head of Peru operations for scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht, Jorge Barata, told prosecutors that he gave money to President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s 2011 campaign, an attorney for opposition leader Keiko Fujimori said on Wednesday.

Barata, a state’s witness for a money laundering probe involving several politicians, also told Peruvian prosecutors that he gave money to two representatives for Fujimori’s party, Fujimori’s attorney Guiliana Loza told reporters in Brazil in comments broadcast live in Peru on local TV channel Canal N.

It was not clear if Barata was being accused of any wrongdoing for making campaign contributions. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below