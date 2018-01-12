Peru prosecutors raid offices of major builders in graft probe

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peru prosecutors raided the offices of local construction conglomerate Grana y Montero , Brazilian builders OAS and Andrade Gutierrez and other companies on Friday, the attorney general’s office announced on Twitter.

Grana y Montero said it was co-operating with the investigation into the so-called “construction club,” led by an anti-graft team of prosecutors that it said had visited its facilities.

Investigators in Peru have been looking into accusations that construction companies took part in bribes for contracts, sparked by Brazil’s massive ‘Car Wash’ probe into kickbacks.

As part of the operation, authorities targeted 42 properties and arrested a former advisor to the transport ministry, one of six people it expected to be detained, the attorney general’s office added.