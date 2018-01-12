FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru prosecutors raid offices of major builders in graft probe
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
汇市一周综述：都是购债起事端 日圆欧元跃升美元受挫
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
焦点：英国首相安抚银行家 称金融业为退欧谈判的优先考量
Peru prosecutors raid offices of major builders in graft probe

LIMA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Peru prosecutors raided the offices of local construction conglomerate Grana y Montero , Brazilian builders OAS and Andrade Gutierrez and other companies on Friday, the attorney general’s office announced on Twitter.

Grana y Montero said it was co-operating with the investigation into the so-called “construction club,” led by an anti-graft team of prosecutors that it said had visited its facilities.

Investigators in Peru have been looking into accusations that construction companies took part in bribes for contracts, sparked by Brazil’s massive ‘Car Wash’ probe into kickbacks.

As part of the operation, authorities targeted 42 properties and arrested a former advisor to the transport ministry, one of six people it expected to be detained, the attorney general’s office added.

Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
