FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's currency and stocks surge after president thwarts ouster
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国税改
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
时事要闻
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
中国财经
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 22, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 4 days ago

Peru's currency and stocks surge after president thwarts ouster

1 分钟阅读

LIMA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency and stock index surged on Friday after Peru’s President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski unexpectedly thwarted a bid in Congress to force him from office over his past business ties with a company at the center of a graft scandal.

The sol appreciated 0.9 percent to trade 3.237/3.239 against the dollar in morning trade, having recovered nearly all of its losses after Kuczynski’s links to Brazilian builder Odebrecht were revealed last week.

Lima’s select stock index rose 0.9 percent, led by mining companies Minsur and Volcan and a local construction group Grana y Montero , whose shares surged more than 5 percent. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes, Writing By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below