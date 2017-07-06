FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Peru to auction natgas pipeline project in 1st-half 2018
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上7点39分 / 1 个月前

Peru to auction natgas pipeline project in 1st-half 2018

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LIMA, July 6 (Reuters) - Peru is planning to hold a new auction for a natural gas pipeline in the first half of 2018 after rescinding a $5 billion contract for the project with Brazil's scandal-racked Odebrecht, the head of state bidding agency Proinversion said on Thursday.

The government rescinded the contract for the proposed 1,134-kilometer (705-mile) pipeline in January after the consortium led by Odebrecht missed a financing deadline amid a growing graft scandal.

Proinversion director Alvaro Quijandria said the project's design might change following a feasibility study under way now based on the original plan.

The next operator will have the option of buying the assets that the Odebrecht consortium had invested in the project, the value of which will be determined by an audit that has not yet started, said Quijandria.

The Odebrecht consortium said the pipeline was about a third finished when work on it stopped in mid 2016. Peruvian builder Grana y Montero , Odebrecht's junior partner on the project, has said that the consortium invested about $2 billion in the project.

Odebrecht once played a large role in building Peru's public work projects but the company has been barred from bidding on new contracts since acknowledging late last year that it distributed millions of dollars in bribes across Latin America.

"We think we can diversify the origin of investments a bit," Quijandria said on the sidelines of an auction for a project to dredge and maintain a navigable waterway in the Amazon.

The $95 million waterway project was awarded to a consortium formed by a subsidiary of China's state-run Power Construction Corporation of China and Peruvian builder Construccion y Administracion SA. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below