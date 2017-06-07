FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Peru miner Volcan seeks copper opportunities to diversify
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 凌晨12点02分 / 2 个月前

Peru miner Volcan seeks copper opportunities to diversify

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

LIMA, June 6 (Reuters) - Volcan, Peru's largest producer of silver and zinc, seeks new opportunities in copper projects to diversify its operations and is also evaluating acquisitions, an executive said on Tuesday.

Among the company's plans, Jose Montoya, manager of corporate development, highlighted the Chumpe and Carhuacayán porphyry copper projects in Junin region as well as copper and gold project Rica Cerreña in Pasco.

"We are looking to increase diversification in copper opportunities," Montoya said in a presentation at the MinPro forum.

He said Volcan is also looking at acquisitions that could provide "fast" value.

"We are investing heavily in exploration in 2017 to discover the potential we have in copper. We are betting on an aggressive drilling plan ... 30 percent of this will be destined to uncover copper opportunities," he added.

Volcan last year produced some 273,400 metric tons of zinc, down 4.1 percent from 2015, as well as 22 million ounces of silver, down 11.4 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)

