March 5, 2018 / 5:15 PM / a day ago

Workers at Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru start strike -union

1 分钟阅读

LIMA, March 5 (Reuters) - Workers at the Cajamarquilla zinc smelter in Peru, controlled by Brazilian miner Nexa Resources SA’, started an indefinite strike on Monday to demand a wage increase and better benefits, a union leader said.

The strike started at 7:30 (12:30 GMT) and has affected production at the smelter, said the union’s secretary general, Simon Diaz. “But we know the company has hired replacement workers,” Diaz added by phone.

Nexa Resources, previously known as Votorantim Metais Holding SA, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cajamarquilla, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Lima, produced some 312,000 tonnes of zinc last year, about 8.5 percent less than in 2016, according to government data. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; editing by Diane Craft)

