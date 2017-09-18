FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petra Diamonds profit falls, restarts Tanzania mine
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 早上6点24分 / 1 个月前

Petra Diamonds profit falls, restarts Tanzania mine

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported a 4.3 percent fall in full-year adjusted profit and said it resumed operations at Williamson mine in Tanzania after a four-day stoppage.

Petra Diamonds halted operations at the Tanzanian mine last week after the government seized a consignment and questioned some of its personnel as part of a crackdown on the mining sector.

The miner said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $157.2 million for the twelve months to June 30, from $164.3 million in the year before due to delayed ramp-up of the expansion programmes and higher cash costs.

However, full-year revenue rose 10.7 percent to $477 million on higher production. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

