Reuters TV
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 中午12点11分 / 23 天前

Investors agree to swap $6.2 bln of old Petrobras debt for new notes

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Holders of $6.22 billion worth of Petróleo Brasileiro SA bonds due between 2019 and 2021 have agreed to swap them for new seven- and 10-year securities, helping Brazil’s state-controlled oil producer trim a debt burden that is the largest among major oil firms.

In a Monday securities filing, Petrobras said $2.285 billion worth of old debt will be swapped into the 5.299 percent bond due in 2025, and $3.935 billion worth of old debt into the 5.999 percent security maturing in 2028, respectively.

Results for a susbsequent repurchase of old notes will be released by Sept. 27, the filing said. The deadline for both the swap and repurchase tenders expired at 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT) on Sept. 22, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

