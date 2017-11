SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has granted its request for a suspension of a class action suit, according to a securities filing on Monday.

The suspension will last until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling regarding a separate request made by the company related to the proceedings, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Toby Chopra)