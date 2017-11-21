FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police make arrests in investigation of Petrobras subsidiary
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
2017年11月21日 / 上午9点57分 / 1 天前

Brazil police make arrests in investigation of Petrobras subsidiary

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian police said on Tuesday they were taking five people into custody as part of the nation’s ‘Cash Wash’ corruption investigation, this time looking into suspected illegal payments at a subsidiary of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras).

Police said they were executing eight search warrants in an investigation into an alleged scheme involving illegal payments by a contractor to an employee of Petrobras subsidiary Transpetro. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; writing by Gram Slattery; editing by Jason Neely)

