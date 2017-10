BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro SA said a federal court ruled against the oil firm in a 8.8 billion real ($2.76 billion) case over income tax payment in platform leasing contracts, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said it would appeal the ruling made by the third group of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2), based in Rio de Janeiro.