SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Monday it has re-paid debts totaling $1.28 billion ahead of schedule to banks JP Morgan, HSBC and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Petrobras also said it refinanced $1.6 billion of outstanding debt obligations and issued $300 million of new debt to Banco Safra SA. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)