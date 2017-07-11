FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
Brazil's Petrobras board approves IPO for fuel distribution unit
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日

Brazil's Petrobras board approves IPO for fuel distribution unit

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday its board has approved an initial public offering of shares for its fuel distribution unit Petrobras Distribuidora on the Sao Paulo stock exchange.

In a regulatory filing, the company known as Petrobras also said the offering will be exclusively secondary, in which current shareholders sell part of their stakes. The company said the listing will be on the Novo Mercado segment, in which companies have higher governance standards and are only allowed to have common shares. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

