FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
Brazil court rules Petrobras may proceed with sale of NTS unit
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月8日 / 中午11点54分 / 2 个月内

Brazil court rules Petrobras may proceed with sale of NTS unit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian court upheld a ruling that allowed Petróleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with the sale of its gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS), the state-controlled oil company said in a Thursday securities filing.

In March, a federal court lifted an injunction barring the sale of NTS to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion.

Separately, a court also suspended until Sept. 11 an earlier decision prohibiting Petrobras, as the company is known, to proceed with the sale of its Três Lagoas fertilizer unit, the filing said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below