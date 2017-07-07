FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras puts all its Paraguay operations for sale
2017年7月7日 / 中午11点55分 / 1 个月前

Brazil's Petrobras puts all its Paraguay operations for sale

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA disclosed on Friday the initial terms for a plan to sell the entirety of its operations in Paraguay, according to a securities filing.

Petrobras, as the firm is known, is planning to exit the natural gas distribution sector in Paraguay and sell hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores, the statement said. It will also look to sell its operations in three airports and a distribution unit near the Villa Elisa city. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Luciano Costa)

