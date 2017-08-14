FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
Petrobras kickstarts non-binding stage of Paraguay asset sale
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 下午12点53分 / 1 天前

Petrobras kickstarts non-binding stage of Paraguay asset sale

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has sent additional information on its Paraguayan assets to interested parties as it kickstarts the non-binding stage of the asset-sale process, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, plans to exit the natural gas distribution sector in the country and sell hundreds of gasoline stations and convenience stores. It is also looking to sell its operations in three airports and a distribution unit near the Villa Elisa city. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below