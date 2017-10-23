FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月23日 / 上午11点03分 / 1 天前

Brazil's Petrobras starts non-binding phase of gas pipeline sale process

1 分钟阅读

BRASILIA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has started the non-binding phase of its process to sell a 90 percent stake in a gas pipeline system known as Transportadora Associada de Gás (TAG), the company said on Monday.

Petrobras, as the company is known, announced in September the sale of a 90 percent stake in TAG, a wholly owned subsidiary operating a 4,500-kilometer (2,800-mile) pipeline system mostly in the country’s north and northeast. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

