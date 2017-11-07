FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras says court lifted injunction blocking stake sales to Total
特朗普警告朝鲜"残暴政权"正走向极度危险境地
特朗普警告朝鲜"残暴政权"正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
2017年11月7日

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said a federal court lifted an injunction related to the sale of its stakes in projects on the Iara and Lapa oil exploration areas, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The injunction was blocking the sale of a 22.5 percent stake in the Iara field and a 35 percent stake in the Lapa field to Total SA. “With this favorable ruling, Petrobras will be able to continue executing the strategic alliance with Total,” Petrobras said. (Reporting by Ana Mano, editing by Louise Heavens)

