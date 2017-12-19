Petrobras enters binding phase for sale of two fertilizer units

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Tuesday it has begun the binding phase for the sale of two fertilizer units, Araucaria Nitrogenados SA and Unidade de Fertilizantes Nitrogenados III.

Interested buyers who were authorized in the prior phase will receive instructions on the divestment process, according to a statement from Petrobras, which is seeking to offload $21 billion in assets through 2018. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, editing by Louise Heavens)