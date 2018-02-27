FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 9:38 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

Petrobras starts next phase of sale of assets in Campos Basin

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday it was initiating the next phase for its sale of exploration and production rights for Polo Enchova and Polo Pampo, clusters of fields located in the Campos basin.

In this stage, the interested companies that were authorized in the previous stage get invitations with detailed instructions on the divestment process, including instructions to carry out due diligence and to send binding proposals.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

