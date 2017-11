SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has filed documents related to an initial public offering of its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, it said in a filing on Wednesday.

In the filing, Petrobras, as the company is known, said the shares would be priced after gauging interest from potential investors in Brazil and abroad, as is custom. (Reporting by Gram Slattery, editing by Louise Heavens)