First Libra pre-salt oil shipment likely in early January -Petrobras
2017年12月1日 / 晚上7点05分 / 1 天前

First Libra pre-salt oil shipment likely in early January -Petrobras

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA is likely to begin shipping oil from the Libra pre-salt area early in January, an executive at the Brazilian state-controlled oil company said on Friday.

Operations at Libra kicked off this week with an output of around 17,500 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Petrobras executive Fernando Borges said in a conference call with reporters. That is likely to rise to 40,000 bpd in 50 to 60 days, he added. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Thomas)

