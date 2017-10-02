FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras refinances, repays $4.7 bln in loans
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 上午11点15分 / 16 天前

Petrobras refinances, repays $4.7 bln in loans

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA has repaid and refinanced a combined $4.7 billion in loans maturing between 2018 and 2019, as Brazil’s state-controlled company tries to reduce the world’s largest debt burden among major oil producers. Petrobras said in a Monday securities filing that it repaid $2.666 billion worth of loans to BNP Paribas SA , Bank of China Ltd and HSBC Holdings Plc . It renegotiated terms of a $570 million loan with Mizuho Financial Group Inc and repaid a $1.5 billion loan to Bank of America Corp, with which it took a longer credit facility due in 2022 and 2023. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below