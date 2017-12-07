FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras to revise pricing policy for LPG after price spike
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 下午3点57分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Brazil's Petrobras to revise pricing policy for LPG after price spike

1 分钟阅读

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will review its pricing policy for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), after a 70 percent price spike since June for the fuel which is widely used by Brazilians for cooking.

In a statement on Thursday, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it will review the policy, which currently follows international prices, since “reference markets in Europe have been highly volatile because of winter.”

Petrobras said the 8.9 percent price rise announced this week was the last under the current scheme but did not elaborate on plans for the new policy. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below