FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras seeks halt to Odebrecht drilling after accident -document
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上9点18分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Petrobras seeks halt to Odebrecht drilling after accident -document

Aluisio Alves, Marta Nogueira

3 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked Odebrecht’s offshore drilling arm to halt operations of a rig, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday, after an explosion there killed three people in June.

Petrobras also threatened to cancel contracts related to the Norbe VIII rig, according to an undated internal memo sent by Roberto Simoes, chief executive of Odebrecht Oil and Gas (OOG), Odebrecht’s offshore drilling unit.

Contract cancellations would be another blow for Odebrecht, which has been targeted in corruption probes in Brazil and elsewhere in Latin America.

OOG, which has struggled in the wake of a widespread slowdown in the region and restricted access to credit following the scandals, reached an agreement with creditors to restructure billions of dollars in debt earlier this year.

A workers’ union said in June that the blast occurred in the Marlim field during maintenance of a boiler. The rig began operating again in July, according to the memo, but it was unclear whether the work had been halted since then.

OOG declined to comment. In an email, Petrobras declined to comment on a request to halt operations but confirmed it has not made a decision about cancelling a services contract for Norbe VIII.

Simoes said the request to halt the rig came after an internal Petrobras commission studied the causes of the Marlim field accident, according to the memo.

Petrobras “concluded its work and requested that we stop operations of the drilling rig,” the statement said, adding that OOG was given 15 days to respond to the allegations.

Petrobras also said it could terminate the contracts related to the unit due to the incident, OOG said.

According to Simões, OOG set up its own commission to investigate the accident, and has taken steps to prevent similar incidents from happening again. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves in Sao Paulo and Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below