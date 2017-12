SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA will announce a revision to its investment plan by Wednesday or Thursday of next week, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Friday.

In the company’s 2017-2021 plan, it projected capital spending of $74.1 billion for the period. (Reporting by José Roberto Gomes; Writing by Ana Mano)