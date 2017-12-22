FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras says oil, gas auction bids not included in capex plan
December 22, 2017 / 6:28 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil's Petrobras says oil, gas auction bids not included in capex plan

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro said on Friday it had not allocated money to bid in upcoming oil and gas auctions in its five-year capital spending plan, according to a presentation hosted by exploration and production director Solange Guedes.

Petrobras, as the company is known, announced a plan to invest $74.5 billion in the 2018-22 period with the lion’s share, about $60.3 billion, to go toward exploration and production. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; writing by Ana Mano, editing by G Crosse)

